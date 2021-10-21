Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$58.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research cut Fortis to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.56.

FTS stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$55.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.08 billion and a PE ratio of 21.01. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.97 and a 12 month high of C$59.25.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9007699 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

