Fortive (FTV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Fortive to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Fortive has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.620-$0.660 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $2.650-$2.750 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, analysts expect Fortive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

