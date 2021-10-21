Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. On average, analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is -153.49%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTAI. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

