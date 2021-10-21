ForTube (FOR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31.40 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, ForTube has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. ForTube has a market capitalization of $59.09 million and approximately $31.40 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0924 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00046713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00101454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.84 or 0.00191703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

