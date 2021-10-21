Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,848 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.39% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $190,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after buying an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,277,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,252,000 after acquiring an additional 26,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,242,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,143,000 after acquiring an additional 159,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.32. 22,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.