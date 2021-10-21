Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B&I Capital AG lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 455,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 36,672 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 35.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,207 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.89. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

