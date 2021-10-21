Fractal Trading 7.6% Lower This Week (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. Fractal has a total market cap of $7.10 million and $2.60 million worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000659 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

