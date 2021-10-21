Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Franco-Nevada worth $65,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,784 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after acquiring an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,551,000 after buying an additional 820,331 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNV. KeyCorp began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $140.69 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

