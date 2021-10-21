Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$191.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cfra downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$202.22.

Shares of TSE FNV traded up C$3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$176.24. 142,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,117. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.15. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$133.63 and a one year high of C$205.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$177.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$179.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.18. The firm had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$451.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5734167 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total transaction of C$123,396.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,858.49.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

