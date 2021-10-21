Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Upgraded to Buy at Eight Capital

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$225.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$200.00. Eight Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FNV. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$240.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$202.22.

Shares of TSE:FNV traded up C$3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$176.24. The stock had a trading volume of 142,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,117. The firm has a market cap of C$33.68 billion and a PE ratio of 40.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$177.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$179.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$133.63 and a twelve month high of C$205.25.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18. The business had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$451.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5734167 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total transaction of C$123,396.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,858.49.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

