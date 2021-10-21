Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Holdings Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 121,845 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.67% of Franklin Electric worth $62,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 8,026.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

FELE stock opened at $86.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.08.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 32.11%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.