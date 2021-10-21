Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.81

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.81 and last traded at $87.54, with a volume of 2776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average is $82.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.
In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)
Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.
Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.