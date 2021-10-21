Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.81

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.81 and last traded at $87.54, with a volume of 2776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average is $82.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

