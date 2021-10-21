Franklin Financial Services Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Franklin Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 29.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Franklin Financial Services stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,128. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. Franklin Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $143.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $15.31 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) by 173.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Franklin Financial Services worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

