Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 366.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period.

FLQM stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.24.

