Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,161 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,444,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,246.7% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 942,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 872,718 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.