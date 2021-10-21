Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 76,405 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $23,416,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total value of $23,988,654.81.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total value of $5,157,856.16.

On Friday, September 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $507,102.25.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $11,336,824.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16.

Shares of COIN traded down $14.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,273,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599,118. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.10.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $887,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $876,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 20.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

