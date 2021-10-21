Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

FCX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.97. 643,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,697,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $577,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

