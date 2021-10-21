Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.02. 1,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. Analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

