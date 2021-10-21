Freshford Capital Management LLC Has $23.90 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up 3.2% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $23,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,527. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

