Freshford Capital Management LLC Has $30.67 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,710 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises about 4.2% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Dollar Tree worth $30,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $301,779,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,739,000 after purchasing an additional 817,443 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,578,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,171,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,109. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

