Freshford Capital Management LLC Has $40.25 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Freshford Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up 5.5% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $40,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $3,611,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,302,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16,463.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Shares of STZ traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,188. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

