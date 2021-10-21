Freshford Capital Management LLC Makes New $16.36 Million Investment in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 328,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,360,000. Viasat makes up about 2.2% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Viasat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,321,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,077,000 after purchasing an additional 313,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $275,326,000 after purchasing an additional 63,217 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,685,000 after purchasing an additional 271,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,604,000 after purchasing an additional 369,661 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of VSAT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.83. 534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.85 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Viasat Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

