Freshford Capital Management LLC Sells 181,728 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Freshford Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,937,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,728 shares during the period. Covetrus accounts for about 7.1% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Covetrus worth $52,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,622,000 after acquiring an additional 982,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Covetrus by 19.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,909,000 after purchasing an additional 738,040 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Covetrus by 14.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,588,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,594,000 after purchasing an additional 198,738 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Covetrus by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 183,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Covetrus by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,173,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,880,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVET shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of CVET stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.27. 2,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,789. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

