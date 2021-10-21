Freshford Capital Management LLC Sells 57,182 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Freshford Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032,301 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 57,182 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up about 12.2% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Cheniere Energy worth $89,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 152.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,474,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,166,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 106.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,527 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 30,754 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,044. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of -43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

