Freshford Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,306,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,821,000. Vonage makes up about 2.6% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Vonage at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth $68,597,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vonage in the 1st quarter worth about $36,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vonage by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vonage by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after buying an additional 979,127 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vonage by 641.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after buying an additional 773,207 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on VG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.26. 14,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -160.70, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

