Freshford Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Freshford Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 3.7% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $27,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $710,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 676,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,054,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,930. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.05 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.74.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.