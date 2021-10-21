Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 435,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,892 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.00% of Freshpet worth $70,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 363,951 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,975,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after purchasing an additional 82,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,456 shares of company stock worth $2,350,702 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FRPT stock opened at $151.30 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -360.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.