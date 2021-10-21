frontdoor (FTDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect frontdoor to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. frontdoor has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect frontdoor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTDR shares. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in frontdoor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of frontdoor worth $12,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.