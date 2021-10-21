Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,639.60

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,639.60 ($34.49) and traded as low as GBX 2,590 ($33.84). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 2,670 ($34.88), with a volume of 31,537 shares traded.

FDEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,281.25 ($42.87).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,607.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,639.60. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.

In other news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total value of £270,000 ($352,756.73).

About Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

