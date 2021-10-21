FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

FTC Solar stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,938,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,047,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

