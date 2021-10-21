FTI Consulting (FCN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.000-$6.500 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $711.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.50 million. On average, analysts expect FTI Consulting to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FCN opened at $144.19 on Thursday. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

