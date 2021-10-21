Function X Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $546.22 million and approximately $76.41 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,585.38 or 0.99822586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00055136 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00050403 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.98 or 0.00684210 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

