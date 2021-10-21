Fundamenta (FMTA) Reaches Market Cap of $397,281.85

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $397,281.85 and $881.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00071451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00102310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,098.29 or 1.00171346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.51 or 0.06471648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022418 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,724,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,406 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

