Furucombo (COMBO) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.40 million and $874,948.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Furucombo has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00069596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00072702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00102713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,090.89 or 1.00245866 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.63 or 0.06528245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022567 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars.

