Fusion (FSN) Achieves Market Cap of $44.58 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, Fusion has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Fusion coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a market cap of $44.58 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,705.16 or 0.99632974 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000729 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,923,790 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.