Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 5,601.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,524 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.27% of Futu worth $70,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FUTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Futu by 221.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,432 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,990,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,817,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Futu by 268.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,655,000 after acquiring an additional 374,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Futu by 14,676.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,117,000 after acquiring an additional 300,129 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FUTU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

FUTU stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

