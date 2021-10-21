FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issued By KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will earn $5.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.83. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

COP stock opened at $76.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

