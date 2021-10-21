FY2021 Earnings Forecast for 89bio, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 89bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will earn ($3.59) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for 89bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.61) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ETNB. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.82, a current ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $349.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. 89bio has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20).

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $136,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 4.8% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,965,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after acquiring an additional 229,555 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in 89bio by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 761,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 89bio by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 38,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in 89bio by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 236,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in 89bio by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 229,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

