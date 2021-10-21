FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Issued By DA Davidson

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Argo Blockchain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.