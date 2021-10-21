FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Electric Power Company, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for American Electric Power in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.68 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.76.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.49.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 50.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

