FY2021 EPS Estimates for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Reduced by Analyst

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Linde in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $10.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.48. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.20.

Shares of LIN opened at $311.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.07. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Linde by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Linde by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.