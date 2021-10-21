FY2021 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

SNV has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

SNV stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,130 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

