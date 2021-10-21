FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Reduced by Piper Sandler

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

BK opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $59.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,393,000 after purchasing an additional 578,136 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,781,000 after purchasing an additional 657,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,363,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,755,000 after purchasing an additional 152,697 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

