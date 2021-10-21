FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Boosted by Piper Sandler

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Travelers Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $12.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.55 EPS.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRV. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $158.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.02. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $116.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Capital International Investors increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,679,000 after buying an additional 415,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,918,000 after buying an additional 322,040 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

