FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Netflix, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $13.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $737.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2023 earnings at $17.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $26.44 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.00.

NFLX opened at $625.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $582.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $646.84.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after acquiring an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after acquiring an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

