FY2024 Earnings Estimate for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Issued By KeyCorp

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

FE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,525,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,990,000 after purchasing an additional 92,461 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

