FY2024 EPS Estimates for Nintendo Co., Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nintendo in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTDOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank lowered Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nintendo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27,525.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $54.73 on Thursday. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 41.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,774 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 20.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Nintendo during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 1.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

