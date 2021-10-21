FY2025 EPS Estimates for NRG Energy, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NRG Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $9.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.43.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,254 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $131,741,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 61.5% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in NRG Energy by 277.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 714,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 525,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 104.4% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 939,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,856,000 after acquiring an additional 479,897 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.