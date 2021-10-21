Fyooz Market Cap Reaches $454,935.67 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last seven days, Fyooz has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $454,935.67 and $140,589.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00101120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00191141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fyooz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fyooz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.