G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GTHX shares. Wedbush cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

GTHX stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $580.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. Equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.